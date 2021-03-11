Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $563.11

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €563.11 ($662.48) and traded as high as €566.10 ($666.00). Kering shares last traded at €562.60 ($661.88), with a volume of 188,467 shares trading hands.

KER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €592.23 ($696.74).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €542.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €563.11.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

