Kering (PPRUY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

3/8/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2021 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/16/2021 – Kering had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/15/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2021 – Kering is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Kering had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PPRUY traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,172. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

