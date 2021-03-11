Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the February 11th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 381,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. Kering has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

