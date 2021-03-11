Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.
