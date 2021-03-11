Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

