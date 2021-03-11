Kevin P. Riley Buys 1,400 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FIBK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. 148,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $7,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 111,271 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 105,853 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

