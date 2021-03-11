Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KEWL opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. Keweenaw Land Association has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $85.00.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

