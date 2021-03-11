Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
KEWL opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. Keweenaw Land Association has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $85.00.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
