KeyCorp Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $195.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.88.

Shares of FTNT opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fortinet by 83.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors grew its holdings in Fortinet by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors now owns 76,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 67.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 5,994,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,086 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

