KeyCorp Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $19.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 1,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $19.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

