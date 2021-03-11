KeyCorp Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $227.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

STE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

STERIS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.98. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

