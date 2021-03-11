KeyCorp Cuts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $47.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -8.51. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,150 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,277,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

