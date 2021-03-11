KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Bioservices in a report released on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $919.53 million, a PE ratio of -162.10 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 344,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 45.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

