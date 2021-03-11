KeyCorp Increases Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $98.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

