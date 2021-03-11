KeyCorp Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $70.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,867. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

