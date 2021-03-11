KeyCorp Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

