KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.