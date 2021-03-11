KeyCorp Raises Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $46.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

