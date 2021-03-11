KeyCorp Reiterates “Sector Weight” Rating for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 121.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 18.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.