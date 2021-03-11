KeyCorp Upgrades SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) to “Overweight”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

SITC stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,412 shares of company stock worth $9,166,662. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

