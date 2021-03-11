KeyCorp Weighs in on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $180.46 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

