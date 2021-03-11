Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

KFRC traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,610 shares of company stock worth $4,844,063. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $17,093,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $7,943,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

