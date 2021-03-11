KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.16 million and $455,630.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00701800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.