Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.07

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.07 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 89.75 ($1.17). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 725,992 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

