Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 127,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

