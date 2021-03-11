Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.63. 49,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

