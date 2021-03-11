Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

