King DAG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00511279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00578887 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073496 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.