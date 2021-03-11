Kingstone Companies (KINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.