Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.43, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $17,433,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.