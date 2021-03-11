Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

KRG opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

