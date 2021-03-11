Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE KRG opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.