KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Increased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

NYSE KKR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

