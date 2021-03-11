KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

