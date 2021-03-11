Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €10.20 ($12.00) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KCO. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.01 ($8.25).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €8.78 ($10.32) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of €9.47 ($11.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

