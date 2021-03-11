Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNX. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 54,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $52,036,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

