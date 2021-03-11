Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.
Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,097. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.