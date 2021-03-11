Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,097. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

