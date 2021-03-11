Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koito Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.