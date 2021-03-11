Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 507.3% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of KOJAF opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

