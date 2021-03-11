Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

