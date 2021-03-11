Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.77 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Komodo has a total market cap of $182.80 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00263146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00083816 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,684,272 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

