Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Up 619.2% in February

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 619.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kona Grill stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,858. Kona Grill has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

