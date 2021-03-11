Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 908,277 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $13,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $10,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $6,001,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of KTB opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.