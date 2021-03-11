Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

