Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 10.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares were up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 10,507,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,416,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

