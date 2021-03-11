Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Down to $30.28

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $27.81. Koss shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 57,899 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In other Koss news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,314,647.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $6,035,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045. 71.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

