Krios Price Reaches $0.0018 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $899,948.98 and $2.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

