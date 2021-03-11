Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.22 ($87.32).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €68.05 ($80.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.56. Krones has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

