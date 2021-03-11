Kryll (KRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Kryll has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $43,712.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,147,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars.

