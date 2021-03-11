K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.35 Price Target at Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.99 ($11.76) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.55.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

