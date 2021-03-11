K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €10.10 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €10.10 ($11.88) target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €9.99 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

