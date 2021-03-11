Kuai Token (KT) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.02 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $11.02 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00706380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,254,367 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

